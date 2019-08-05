July is hottest month ever recorded – Climate researchers

Related News

July 2019 has beaten July 2016 to become the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, a leading climate change institute reported on Monday.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said data showed last July’s global temperature was marginally higher than the previous record-holder three years ago when the planet had experienced an El Nino warming event.

“July is usually the warmest month of the year for the globe, according to our data.

“It is also the warmest month recorded globally by a very small margin,’’ said Jean-Noel Thepault, Head of C3S, Brussels.

“With continued greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting impact on global temperatures, records will continue to be broken in the future,’’ Thepault said.

According to C3S, July is close to 0.56 degrees Celsius above average for the 30-year period between 1981 and 2010.

“It was also close to 1.2 degrees above pre-industrial level, as defined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“The month of June was also the hottest in Europe and worldwide since records began more than a century ago,” said C3S.

“Copernicus is the Earth observation programme of the European Union (EU), which relies to a large extent on satellite data.’’

