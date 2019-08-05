NAFDAC worker seeks help, needs N30m for liver disease treatment

Related News

A middle-level staff of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Ephraim Anjembe, who has been diagnosed with liver disease, needs N30 million for medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The wife of the affected staff, Christiana Anjembe, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, called well-meaning Nigerians to help her husband to live.

According to Mrs Anjembe, the health challenge started sometimes last year but they had been managing it privately.

She said she had to appeal for public support because the family cannot afford to raise N30 million for the medical treatment.

Mrs Anjembe said: “My husband has dedicated most of his life to the fight against drug counterfeiting at the agency over a period of 18 years.

“He is currently having a health challenge that is affecting his liver and also threatening his life.

“The doctors who have been managing his health challenge for over a year now have come to the conclusion that he has to be referred to the United Kingdom where another consultant has been arranged to start treatment for him.

“Right now, what is required is about N30 million, including the cost of treatment and airfare in order to save the life of my husband.

“We wanted to manage our affairs privately but it is getting out of hand, hence, we decided to call on Nigerians- Good Samaritans, especially in the industry where my husband has contributed meaningfully, always in the forefront of fighting counterfeit drugs, especially, in the pharmaceutical and food industry which NAFDAC works closely with and other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of my husband.”

She also appealed to the Director-General of the agency, Mojisola Adeyeye, to come to the aid of her husband.

“I also appeal to the Director-General of NAFDAC to also come to the rescue.

“So, with team spirit, from whatever NAFDAC can marshal out and also what the members of the general public can augment so that the life of my husband can be saved.

“Please, Nigerians, I beg of you, my husband has been serving Nigerians fighting counterfeit drugs, helping to safeguard public health, this is the hour that he needs the help of Nigerians.

“We are in an emergency situation that my husband has to fly out urgently for his life to be safe,” she said.

She appealed that interested Nigerians can send assistance to account number 0028919729 with STANBIC IBTC.

Meanwhile, a medical report from the consultants reads in part: “The above patient, a 44 years old man who was diagnosed of hepatitis C infection last year, 2018, he initially presented with yellowness of the eyes, severe fatigue, difficulty in breathing, abdominal distension with tenderness in the hypochondria, also with bilateral leg swelling.

“He (is), however, advised to be seen for a procedure (a liver biopsy) in his clinic in London as soon as possible to be able to detect any early malignancy and commence other treatment.”