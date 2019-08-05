NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Monday

Heavy rain fall used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Daily Trust]
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains over northern and central cities with moderate rains over southern cities on Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Maiduguri, Zaria, Nguru and Potiskum axis of Northern States in the morning hours leaving Sokoto, Gusau and Kebbi in cloudy condition.

It forecast thunderstorms over the entire region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 34 to 38 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius, respectively.

“For Central States, thunderstorms/rains are expected over Abuja, Minna, Yola, Jos, Kaduna and Taraba axis in the morning hours.

“As the day progresses, chances of thunderstorms/rains are expected over the entire region during the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 23 to 31 degree Celsius and 14 to 22 degree Celsius,” NiMet said.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions are expected over the inland and the coast of southern states in the morning hours with chances of moderate rains in the afternoon/evening period.

It envisaged day and night temperatures of the region to be 27 to 30 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius, respectively. (NAN)

