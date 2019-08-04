Nigerian driver shot dead in South Africa

South Africa on map
South Africa on map

The Nigerian Union, South Africa, on Sunday confirmed the untimely death of Benjamin Okoronkwo, a 43-year-old Taxify driver from Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The union said in a statement by its Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Ikele Odefa, that he was shot dead by unknown assailants at about 3 a.m. on August 3, in his car.

According to the statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Nigerian Union South Africa has visited the scene of the ugly incident and later went to open a case of murder at Mofartview Police Station in Johannesburg south cluster.

Mr Odefa said the deceased is survived by two children and a wife.

He said the union was calling yet again on law enforcement to investigate his murder and whoever was involved should be prosecuted. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.