What weather would look like on Sunday — NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted increased rainfall in northern states for Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook predicted thunderstorms over Northern states during the forecast period with prospects of cloudy condition over Sokoto, Gusau and Kebbi in the morning hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius.

“For central states, intermittent rains are expected over this region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of rains over Jos, Bauchi, Abuja, Lafia, Yola, Mambilla Plateau, Lokoja, Lafia, Makurdi and Gombe axis with day and night temperatures of 24 to 31 degree Celsius and 16 to 23 degree Celsius,” NiMet said.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions are expected over southern states in the morning hours.

NiMet forecasts moderate rains over the region during the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 31 degree Celsius and 21 to 23-degree Celsius.

