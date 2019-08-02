Shiites Protest: Buhari sends delegation to family of slain police officer

Shiites Protesters
File photo of Shiites Protesters at Berger area. Close to Utako market during Wednesday's IMN protest.

President Muhammadu Buhari sent a delegation to the family of a police officer killed during a protest.

Usman Umar was shot dead in July after a protest by Shiites demanding the release of their leader turned violent. The government claims he was shot by the protesters, a claim denied by the Shiite group.

Mr Buhari on Friday sent a delegation to the family of Mr Umar.

Details of the visit were contained in a statement by Mr Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured families of the Police Officer who lost his life in the line of duty and that of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who was fatally shot while on an assignment for Channels Television that the government will ensure that they did not lose their lives in vain. Both of them were hit by bullets from the now proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN.

The President, who spoke through a team he sent to condole with the family of late Deputy Commissioner of Police Usman A. K. Umar, said the late Police Officer had paid the highest sacrifice for the nation, an act that would never be forgotten.

President Buhari strongly condemned violence in the name of protests, describing it as a gross abuse of the rights of citizens of Nigeria who are free to protest within designated areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President’s delegation, made up of his Senior Special Assistants, Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu in charge of Domestic Affairs and Media and Publicity respectively and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, was received by the older brother of the late Officer, Commissioner of Police Usman A. Belel and the widow, Hajiya (Mrs.) Busrah Umar.

They both expressed their deep appreciation to the President for sending the delegation.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the late DCP Umar as well as for peace and stability of the country.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.