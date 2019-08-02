Buhari sends delegation to condole slain policeman’s family

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday dispatched a three-man delegation to condole the family of the police officer, Usman Umar, who died during a clash between the Police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), in Abuja.

Mr Umar, until his death, was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command.

The three-man delegation includes the Chief of Protocol to the President, Lawal Kazuare; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and the Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to the President, Sarki Abba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the delegation was received by Usman Belel, elder brother to the deceased, who is also a commissioner of police, as well as the deceased’s of late Umar, Busrah.

Apart from Mr Umar, an NYSC member serving with Channels Television in Abuja, Precious Owolabi, was also killed in the violence.

Read also: Buhari outlines steps being taken to tackle insecurity across Nigeria

Mr Owolabi was hit by a stray bullet and later died in the hospital.

Mr Buhari had commiserated with the families of the duo when the incident happened on July 22.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.