SGF releases important information for ministers-designate

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has released the details below for ministers-designate recently cleared by the Senate.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNMENT OF THE FEDERATION

NOTICE TO ALL MINISTER’S DESIGNATE

Following confirmation by the Senate, All Ministers Designate are by this NOTICE informed that relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration of the Cabinet shall be available for collection at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) (Cabinet Affairs Office) from 10.00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019.

2. Ministers Designate are also requested to please bring along and submit to the OSGF, their updated CV in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.

3. Finally, I am pleased to inform you that, in view of the need to allow Ministers Designate enough time to study the documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc) and considering the upcoming Sallah break, His Excellency, Mr. President has approved an INDUCTION RETREAT for Ministers Designate to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019.

4. For further clarification, please contact the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, OSGF on 08023229481.

5. Wishing you a Happy Sallah and looking forward to seeing you at the Retreat.

Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation

2nd August, 2019