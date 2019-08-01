Kaduna govt. begins recruitment into public service

Related News

The Kaduna State Government has announced the commencement of recruitment into the public service of the state.

While swearing-in members of the Kaduna State Executive Council on July 12, Governor Nasir El-Rufai disclosed that the government intended to strengthen the public service by filling the vacancies in its ranks.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Muyiwa Adekeye special adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, the recruitment seeks to advance the goals of the public service reform and revitalisation programme, which include injecting younger and more competent persons into the public service.

“The vacancies to be filled are in the core civil service and in several agencies of the government,” Mr Adekeye said. “The minimum qualification for this round of recruitment is a first degree or its equivalent from a reputable institution, with evidence of having completed the NYSC scheme.

“Senior executive positions in certain agencies are available, but applications from persons older than 50 years by 30 June 2019 will not be accepted.”

The statement said the applications should be submitted online. Interested persons are required to apply by clicking on the recruitment tab on the website of the Kaduna State Government, www.kdsg.gov.ng. The job portal will remain open until the application deadline on August 12.

Explaining the rationale for the recruitment, Governor El-Rufai said it had become imperative for Kaduna to reform and revitalise its public service.

The governor said, “One of the most important reforms we started in the first-term is the Public Service Reform and Revitalisation Project. One of its major objectives is to strengthen the public service by injecting into its ranks our younger, well-educated, IT-compliant and competent personnel. This goal will be actualised, by the grace of God.

“We shall be recruiting more teachers, health workers, administrative officers and other professionals into the public service. Vacant positions in the public service will continue to be advertised. Public service jobs will be available, but only on merit, not ethnicity, religion or as a result of cronyism.”

Through this exercise, the government said it would be recruiting administrative officers, accountants, architects, engineers, economists, doctors, nurses, information and communication technologists, social workers, geologists, town planners, lawyers, information officers and other professionals into its various ministries, departments and agencies.

The available positions range from entry level (grade level 8 or equivalent) to chief executive (grade level 17 and above) in the core civil service and parastatals of the Kaduna State Government.

Persons interested in a career with the Kaduna State Public Service, the statement said, should submit applications for various positions in the following agencies, among others:

1. Kaduna State Civil Service Commission (Core Civil Service)

2. Kaduna State Local Government Service Board

3. Kaduna State Teachers Service Board

4. Kaduna Internal Revenue Service

5. Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency

6. Kaduna Geographic Information Service

7. Kaduna Urban Planning and Development Authority

8. Kaduna Transport Regulatory Authority

9. Kaduna Transport Company Ltd. (Kaduna Line)

10. Kaduna Power Supply Company Ltd.

11. Kaduna State Roads Agency

12. Primary Health Care Development Agency

13. Kaduna Educational Quality Assurance Authority

14. Kaduna Public Procurement Authority

15. State Emergency Management Agency

16. Kaduna Health Supplies Management Agency

17. Kaduna State Water Corporation

18. Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency

19. Bureau of Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment

20. Kaduna State Contributory Health Insurance Authority

21. Kaduna State Mortgage & Foreclosure Authority

22. Kaduna Investment and Finance Company Ltd.

23. Kaduna Markets Development Company Ltd.

24. Kaduna Mining Development Company Ltd.

25. Kaduna State Development and Property Company Ltd.

26. Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency

27. Kaduna State Aids Control Agency

“Applicants may email support@kdsg-jobs.com to report any issues with the online application process,” Mr Adekeye said.