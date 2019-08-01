Buhari meets ILO Boss, promises more jobs for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday restated the commitment of his administration to creating jobs for the youthful population of Nigeria.

The president stated this during an audience with the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Guy Ryder, at the State House, Abuja.

Mr Buhari said: “In the last four years, this government prioritised Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure development.

“Our focus in these areas was to create jobs today and ensure peace and equitable prosperity for future generations.”

He added that it was simply impossible to continue to import food with the nation’s population.

“On agriculture, it was simple, a country with a population of close to 200 million has to be able to feed itself. We cannot rely on importing food,’’ he said.

Mr Buhari also told the ILO chief that his government had “attacked head-on the big deficit in power, roads, bridges, rails and housing in order to ensure adequate housing is available today and for many years to come”.

He attributed some of the achievements of his administration so far to consultations before taking critical decisions affecting the labour force.

Read also: INEC declines to call witnesses in PDP’s petition challenging Buhari’s electoral victory

“Our achievements to date were as a result of strategic fiscal and monetary policy decisions.

“In some instances, we partnered stakeholders such as the labour unions.

“A good example was during the African Continental Free Trade Agreement review and the National Minimum Wage negotiations.

“This consultative approach aligns with the vision of the ILO to keep communications open, create jobs, ensure social justice and eliminate worker exploitation,’’ the president maintained.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Read also: Buhari outlines steps being taken to tackle insecurity across Nigeria

Mr Buhari used the opportunity to congratulate the international organisation on its 100th anniversary.

Earlier, Mr Ryder told the president that he was in Nigeria to attend the Global Youth Employment Forum where over 60 countries had gathered to address practically the most pressing challenge of finding decent jobs for young people.

He also expressed the commitment of the Organisation to existing partnership and cooperation with Nigeria.

“We have worked with the Labour Ministry to prepare employment policies about youth employment, migration safety and health productivity.

“The focus is the practical implementation of these plans,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.