Kwara Govt steps up response to polio outbreak in 7 LGAs

Oral-Polio-Immunization
Immunization of a child used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Lagosmums]

The Kwara State Government says it has embarked on vaccination against polio in seven local governments areas of the state in response to an outbreak.

The Executive Secretary, Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Abimbola Folorunso, made this known on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to Mrs Folorunso, the local government areas are Asa, Baruten, Ifelodun, Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Ilorin East, and Moro.

She explained that the exercise was in view of “circulating derived poliovirus’’ being transmitted in the state.

The agency’s executive secretary said that 30 derived cases of polio were earlier detected in the state.

She said the state government had conducted five different campaigns to battle the outbreak.

Mrs Folorunso also said, “The exercise is aimed at boosting the immunity of our children against the deadly disease (poliomyelitis)’’.

She said another round of vaccination had been slated to take place from August 3 to 23 and would be administered to children aged zero to five.

The executive secretary urged mothers and caregivers to bring their children and wards for the exercise, promising that complimentary gifts would be given to children who were vaccinated.

Mrs Folorunso said the exercise would be conducted from August 3 to 18 in Edu, Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, Oyun, Offa, Oke-Ero and Patigi local government areas.

She said from August 18 to 23, the exercise would take place in Asa, Baruten, Ifelodun, Ilorin East, Ilorin West, Ilorin South, and Moro local governments. (NAN)

