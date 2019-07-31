State House official who served many Nigerian presidents dies

Aso Rock Villa (Photo Credit: Herald Nigeria)
The presidency has announced the death Tijani Yusuf, the Special Assistant (Special Duties) to Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a press statement, announced the death of the official.

He said Mr Yusuf died on Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

“A very likeable and unassuming gentleman, Yusuf was known for his excellent administrative skills, most notably, his pivotal roles during Swearing-in/Oath-taking ceremonies of top appointees of the Federal Government before Nigerian leaders,” the statement read in part.

“In recognition of his meritorious services, Yusuf was given the national honours of Member of the Order of Niger, (MON 2006), and Officer of the Order of Niger, (OON 2012) after receiving several commendation letters including one from the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

“Deployed to the State House in 1994 from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, he rose to the rank of Director in 2013, and retired in 2016 after decades of serving several Nigerian military and civilian leaders.”

Following his mandatory retirement on the basis of age, Mr Yusuf was appointed Special Assistant to the Permanent Secretary.”

“The late Yusuf will be sorely missed by the Management and Staff of the State House,” the official stated.

Mr Shehu said his remains were conveyed for interment in his hometown, Minna, Niger State, after prayers at the Abuja National Mosque.

