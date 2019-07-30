Recruitment: Police Commission shortlists 80,724 candidates for aptitude test

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria Police Recruits

The Police Service Commission says that 80,724 candidates have been shortlisted nationwide for aptitude test for recruitment into the Constable cadre of Police.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja on Tuesday said the aptitude test had been slated for August 3.

Mr Ani said the test would hold in the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

President Muhammadu Buhari had mandated the commission to recruit 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission had earlier shortlisted 210,150 applicants from 315,032 applications received at the close of its recruitment portal on January 11.

Mr Ani said the commission was currently sending SMS to the telephone numbers of the shortlisted candidates, inviting them for the aptitude test scheduled to start by 8 a.m.

He urged candidates to check the comprehensive list from the commission’s website, www.psc.org.ng or visit the Police Command Headquarters in their respective states and FCT, where the list would be pasted.

Mr Ani warned the candidates against any form of examination malpractice as culprits would be apprehended and punished accordingly.

(NAN)

