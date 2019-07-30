21,000 Nigerians to benefit from $200m World Bank agribusiness initiative

World Bank
World Bank

Twenty-one thousand women and youths, drawn from six states of the federation are to benefit from a $200 million World Bank-assisted Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) initiative.

The APPEALS Specialist, Heather Akanni, made the disclosure at a workshop for the facilitators of the project in Lagos on Tuesday.

The six states slated to benefit from the project are Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Enugu and Cross River.

Mrs Akanni, who is the National Women, Youths and Livelihood Specialist at the National Coordinating Head Office of APPEALS, said the 21,000 women and youths formed 35 per cent of 60,000 people, expected to benefit from the initiative across the six states.

She said that people living with disabilities were expected to be incorporated in the 35 per cent allocated to women and youths in the initiative.

“This is to improve women’s livelihood,” she said.

The Enugu State Women, Youths and Livelihood Specialist, Ihuoma Eze, assured that Enugu State being one of the focal states, would take the initiative seriously.

“We are prepared to empower women and youths, who have interest in agribusiness, including production, processing and marketing.

“We will educate and empower them in their areas of interest. We are going to support them in any way possible by providing the inputs they require but not cash.

“Although the value chain for Enugu State is rice, cashew and poultry, women and youths are not restricted to these three areas.

“They can explore any crop within the value chain in the project,” she said.

Meanwhile, the World Bank International Development Association Project Appraisal Document on the proposed 200 million-dollar credit, stated that the project was programmed for 60,000 individuals at 10,000 per state and 300,000 farm household members as indirect beneficiaries.

“The project monitoring and evaluation and information system will include a gender-tracker to ensure adequate documentation on different categories of project beneficiaries,” the project document stated.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

According to the 92-page document, the project development objectives include
increased productivity of agricultural value chains by project-supported farmers. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.