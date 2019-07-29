WSCIJ shortlists 20 for Female Reporters’ Leadership Fellowship

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has shortlisted 20 women journalists for the 2019 edition of its Female Reporters’ Leadership Fellowship.

One of the shortlisted journalists is Azeezat Adedigba, a PREMIUM TIMES reporter.

Ms Adedigba, a graduate of the University of Jos, reports issues bordering on education, governance and health.

She is also a recipient of the 2018 Tiger Eye Journalism Grant to uncover corruption in the health sector.

Fellowship

The Female Reporters’ Leadership Fellowship, an initiative of the WSCIJ, is a designed to equip female journalists with the skills, finesse, support and tools to take bold steps that will help position them for the highest leadership positions in their various media houses.

The programme also mobilises female journalists, who are oriented for leadership and creates a train-the-trainer team who better appreciate the importance of mainstreaming gender in news.

WSCIJ, which called for applications in May, announced the list of 20 successful applicants on Sunday.

According to the organisation, “the exposure will entail a four-day training, three-month mentorship, two share-fairs and fellowship assignments.”

The other 19 beneficiaries include Amaka Okoye, a broadcast journalist with PLUSTV Africa; Chika Mefor of Leadership Newspaper; Josephine Akonor, a journalist with Ghana businessnews.com and Justina Asishana, Niger State correspondent of the Nation Newspaper.

Elated

Meanwhile, Ms Adedigba has expressed excitement about the selection and outlined how it will help boost her career in journalism.

“It is a great opportunity to be selected out of numerous applications received. I am happy. This will help boost my productivity and contributions to ethical journalism in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“The fellowship objectives align with my perspective about advocacy for the female gender in newsrooms. The future for women in journalism is bright with this initiative coupled with some others,” she said.

