NiMet predicts Monday’s weather across Nigeria

Rains
Rainfall [Photo: Vanguard News]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja forecast thunderstorms over Kano, Maiduguri and Nguru axis of Nothern States in the morning hours, leaving the rest parts in cloudy condition.

It envisaged prospects of thunderstorms over Gusau, Yelwa, Sokoto and Kebbi axis in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of values 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 24 to 25 degree Celcius respectively.

“For Central States, thunderstorms/moderate rains are expected over areas like Makurdi, Abuja, Kaduna and Jos axis in the morning hours.

”Also, with more prospects of thunderstorms/rains over most parts of the region in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius,” it said.

According to NiMet, moderate rains are expected over the Southern States with chances of cloudy condition over the inland of the southeast in the morning hours.

The agency predicted moderate rains over the entire region in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)

