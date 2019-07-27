Buhari, Makinde mourn late Akinloye Oyebanji

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sorrow at the passage of veteran sports journalist, Akinloye Oyebanji, aged 62.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the president condoled with Mr Oyebanji’s family, friends and colleagues, particularly at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The president noted that the late Oyebanji had worked for 35 years at the NTA, making his mark as a sportscaster.

President Buhari also recalled that the deceased was very good at his art, and would be sorely missed by the sporting community.

He prayed that Mr Oyebanji’s soul finds eternal rest and that God would comfort all those that mourn him.

In his reaction, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State described the death of Mr Oyebanji as a great loss for sports journalism in Nigeria.

In a condolence message to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Oyebanji family and Nigerian media, the governor said that the news of the journalist’s demise was shocking.

According to a statement by Taiwo Adisa, his Chief Press Secretary, in Ibadan on Saturday, he said that he said that Mr Oyebanji personified excellence in sports reporting, while in active service.

The governor also commiserated with Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigeria Guild of Editors and sports journalists around the globe, “for the loss of one of their own”.

‘Those of us who followed his career progression will not forget in a hurry, how he used his expertise to shape sports journalism at the NTA, Ibadan, and at the network stations of the organisation.

”To say the least, sports journalism has lost a gem and we pray that the good Lord will console his immediate family and give his colleagues, the sporting world and journalism, the fortitude to bear the loss.

”We equally urge the widow, the children and members of the immediate family to remain strong in their determination to actualise the unfulfilled dreams of the departed,” he stated.

Mr Oyebanji, who had been ill for some months, passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Saturday morning after a protracted battle with heart failure.

