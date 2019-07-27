Hajj 2019: 23,000 Nigerian pilgrims arrive Saudi Arabia – NAHCON

Hajj pilgrims travelling after being cleared by NAHCON
Hajj pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has so far carried out 48 flights involving 23,467 pilgrims from Nigeria to Madinah since the inaugural flight of the pilgrims in Katsina on July 10.

The commission’s Command and Control Centre (CCC), stated this on Saturday in a statement in Madinah.

The centre said that the flight continue with MaxAir VM3031 departing Katsina for Madinah with 534 Katsina Pilgrims made up of 284 males and 250 females as well as nine officials.

It also said that MaxAir NGL1059 departed Gombe for Jeddah with 559 Gombe Pilgrims, comprising 377 males and 182 females.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pilgrims from Ogun, who have spent some days in Madinah observing of their Hajj rites and touring some historical sites, are expected to move to Makkah on Sunday, in continuation of such rites.

Meanwhile, some pilgrims in Madinah have commended the commission for effecting their transportation to Makkah.

NAHCON’s Madinah coordinator for the 2019 Hajj, Ahmed Maigari, earlier told journalists that NAHCON had signed an agreement with a Madinah-based transport company, Hafil to transport 35,000 Nigerian pilgrims to Makkah.

They expressed delight that such development, which they described as a viable innovation in the operations of NAHCON, had eased their movement in the holy land.

NAN correspondent in Madinah, who visited Quest Time Hotel, venue of one of the dispensary centres established by NAHCON, reports that medical doctors and other health worker were seen attending to some pilgrims with health challenges.

One of the medical doctors, who pleaded anonymity, said that there had not been any major health challenge from Nigerian pilgrims, to the knowledge of the centre.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.