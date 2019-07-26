APC reappoints Issa-Onilu as spokesperson

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reappointed Lanre Issa-Onilu as its National Publicity Secretary.

His reappointment came after a ratification was moved by the Nasarawa State Party Chairman, Philip Shekwo, and seconded by the Kogi State Party Chairman, Abdullahi Bello, during a North-central Zonal Executive Committee meeting/Mini Convention held in Abuja on Friday.

Mr Issa-Onilu is a graduate of mass communication from the University of Lagos and has a master’s degree from West Virginia University, U.S.

He has over 15 years experience in the media industry as a journalist with specialty in strategic public relations and communication planning. He worked as news editor at Comet Newspaper before he joined ThisDay where he worked as an assistant editor.

Mr Issa-Onilu took over from Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, who performed in acting role immediately after the resignation of Bolaji Abdulahi, the then spokesperson.

