PHOTOS: 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation Forum (Day 1)

The fifth edition of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum started today in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The two-day event is themed ‘Empowering African Entrepreneurs,’ and will host “the largest gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, and business leaders,” according to the organisers.

The forum features a masterclass, a dynamic pitching competition, panel debates, and a presidential debate. It will engage an audience of 5,000, comprising of startup entrepreneurs, development institutions, and policymakers.

