INEC forms ‘study group’ on 2019 elections

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated a study group to analyse critical issues and challenges in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The commission announced this in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Osaze-Uzzi said this was part of its interest in a more scientific approach to the assessment of issues and challenges faced in the conduct of the general elections.

He said that the survey entitled: ‘’TEI Survey on Critical Issues and Challenges that Have Impacted On The Conduct, Outcome and Performance of INEC in 2019 General Elections’, would be conducted under the auspices of The Electoral Institute (TEI).

Mr Osaze-Uzzi said S. S. Muhammad, a professor from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto would also serve as lead resource person in the survey.

He stated that the survey which would take about a month would involve field work, to data analysis and presentation of report of findings to the INEC.

”This is designed to interrogate issues that are pertinent to successful strategic planning, implementation and execution of INEC’s activities in the conduct of the 2019 general elections,” he said.

He quoted Director General of the TEI, Sa’ad Umar as saying that the objectives of the survey is ‘’to generate empirical facts from the perspectives of Nigerian citizenry on issues that have impacted on the conduct of the general elections.’’

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.