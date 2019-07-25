Cloudy conditions to prevail in most Nigerian cities on Friday – NiMet

Related News

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy condition over most cities in the country on Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Thursday in Abuja forecast cloudy condition over Northern States with chances of thunderstorms over Katsina and Maiduguri axis in the morning hours.

It predicted widespread thunderstorm over the northeastern region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius.

“For central states, cloudy morning is expected with prospects of thunderstorms over Jalingo, Yola and Mambilla Plateau later in the day.

“Afternoon showers are likely over Minna, Abuja, Lokoja, Kaduna, Gombe and Makurdi axis with day and night temperatures of 26 to 31 degree Celsius and 16 to 23 degree celsius,” it stated.

According to NiMet, cloudy condition is expected over southern states in the morning hours with prospects of moderate rain in the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet envisaged day and night temperatures to be 28 to 31 degree Celsius and 21 to 23 degree Celsius.

(NAN)