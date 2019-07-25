NYSC boss decries ‘poor quality’ of foreign graduates undergoing scheme

Related News

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, has condemned the quality of some foreign graduates presenting themselves for mobilisation.

He said the development increases the vulnerability of the economy and such graduates did not meet the needed manpower quality to actualise the national dream.

Mr Ibrahim said this in his keynote speech at the meeting of NYSC Management with corps-producing institutions in Africa which held at the National Universities Commission office on Thursday.

“I wish to place on the record that in recent times there has been an upsurge in the number of graduates who cannot defend their degree certificates. Some of them can barely read, write or speak English which is Nigeria’s official language,” he said.

The DG said the NYSC has evidence of persons ”who bought their degrees without passing through academic rigour.”

“Some of these persons have equally confessed that their data are in the database of such institutions. We are reliably informed that such certificates and transcripts cost between N300,000 and N500,000,” he said.

He said in order to curb this trend, with effect from 2019 Batch ‘C’ service year, only academic certificates authenticated by Nigerian Consulates in countries of study will be accepted for national service.

According to him, “all institutions found culpable in the sale of degree certificates will be blacklisted”.

Mr Ibrahim also said it had also been observed that some institutions award degrees in unaccredited courses.

“Because holders of such certificates cannot participate in the national service, some of these institutions, especially the ones in the West African sub-region, fraudulently issued them with certificates of accredited courses,” he said.

He advised foreign tertiary institutions to stick to accredited courses. He said the NYSC will soon commence the inclusion of qualification and course of study on the NYSC certificate.

Other issues raised

Other specific issues Mr Ibrahim discussed included ”the extortion of money by false officials in the name of NYSC for processing of evaluation letters and inconsistencies in the features of degrees, HND certificates and transcripts”.

He said advised foreign institutions to appoint Liaison Officers in Nigeria to work with NYSC and the Ministry of Education on issues concerning their institutions and graduates.

He said the NYSC would provide access to foreign institutions to upload their list of graduates on its portal to ease online registration for bonafide graduates.

Other matters he discussed were the running of satellite campuses in Nigeria by corps producing institutions from Africa and fake academic credentials.

Also speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Christian Ohaa, said the role of educational institutions in the provision of qualified manpower for various sectors of our economy ”can only produce meaningful results when all players act in tandem with established rules”.

Mr Ohaa, who was the guest of honour at the meeting, said it is important to forge mutually beneficial relationships with foreign institutions being patronised ”by our compatriots”.

“This is to ensure that the products of such institutions meet the basic requirements that will enable them to function effectively in various sectors,” he said.

He encouraged students undergoing courses at home and abroad to visit the NYSC website regularly so as to familiarise themselves with the requirements for mobilisation.

“May I also advice Nigerian youths, parents and guardians to always carry out background checks on educational institutions both at home and abroad in order to avoid falling prey to operators of fake institutions or getting admitted to non-accredited courses,” he said.

According to Mr Ohaa, “fake certificates destroy the fabric of this country and we cannot fold our hands and allow our youths to destroy themselves and destroy the system”.