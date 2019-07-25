Alasoadura, Shehuri take a bow as Senate resumes screening of ministerial nominees

Nigerian senate chambers where senators attend plenary
Nigerian senate chambers

The Senate resumed screening of ministerial nominees on Thursday.

A former Ondo senator, Tayo Alasoadura, was the first to be screened. He was, however, not grilled by the Senate as the lawmakers, in their tradition, asked him to take a bow.

Prior to his exit, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central, APC), explained that the need to explain to the public, the essence of the tradition.

According to him, the reason for asking past legislators to take a bow and go is because they are believed to have treated issues on the questions they are being asked.

“The media has been awash with our tradition of asking former legislators to take a bow and go. Why this is important is that the public need to understand that former legislators are subjected to the same level of screening.

“What we have done is to screen, nobody has been confirmed. They will submit their credentials like every other person. The essence is to be sure that they are what they claim to be. The constitution is very clear, you must be qualified to serve.

He said it is “important that we emphasise to the public that the only reason they are asked to take a bow and go is because the questions they are asked to clarify are things that have already been made clear.

In his reaction, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the senate has its tradition and the tradition is that members of the national assembly who are nominated for any appointment at all, have this privilege.

“It remains the position of this senate. We are not covering anyone. We will still scrutinise the submissions that they have submitted. So far, this tradition is maintained,” he said.

The Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, described the nominee as a good man.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

“Being there, we are sure you will be a good ambassador of this chamber. Whichever sector you are placed, don’t be like the ministers who are very good to call us and stop taking calls later.

“Represent us very well when you get there,” he said.

Next to be screened was former Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Shehuri.

Mr Shehuri, who was a former Member of the House of Representatives, was given the same privilege.

After he introduced himself, both leaders of the Senate asked him to take a bow.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.