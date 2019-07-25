Hajj: Custodian of Saudi holy mosques assures pilgrims of equal opportunities

HAJJ: Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. [Photo credit: PBS]
The Chief Custodian of the holy mosques of Makkah and Madinah, Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, has assured pilgrims currently performing the 2019 hajj exercise of equal opportunities while in the holy land.

Mr Al-Sudais gave the assurance during his meeting with the heads of hajj missions of various countries currently participating in the 2019 hajj in Saudi Arabia.

This is contained in a statement by the head of Public Affairs of the Nigeria Hajj Commission, Fatima Usara, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Al-Sudais appealed to various hajj missions to guide their pilgrims to remain focused on the act of worship.

According to him, that is the main reason pilgrims visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He, however, warned pilgrims not to involve themselves in the political activities of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Al-Sudais also enjoined pilgrims to respect the rules and regulations of the holy land and abide by the supremacy of Saudi aligned school of thought.

”Rulings under Saudi supported school of thought takes precedence on general activities over those of other countries or individuals while in the holy land” he added.

He also advised them to be good ambassadors of their countries. (NAN)

