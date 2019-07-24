NiMet predicts Thursday’s weather across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy condition across most places in the country for Thursday.

NiMet weather outlook on Wednesday in Abuja forecast prospects of thunderstorms and rains in the afternoon/evening period.

It predicted partly cloudy in the morning over the Northern states.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Northwest with prospects of thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Nguru and Maiduguri axis later in the day.

It further forecasts day and night temperatures to be 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central states, partly cloudy to cloudy morning is expected with prospects of thunderstorm/rains over parts of Kaduna, Jos, Yola, Taraba, Mambilla Plateau and Lafia in the afternoon/evening hours.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be 28 to 32 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively, ” it said.

The agency predicted cloudy morning over Southern states with prospects of rains over the region in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 30 degree Celsius and 18 to 23 degree Celsius. (NAN)

