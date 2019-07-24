Buhari congratulates new UK prime minister

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Boris Johnson as the new British Prime Minister, and also felicitated with Theresa May for providing visionary leadership for the country.

In a goodwill message, the president said, “In Nigeria, we respect the choice of British people and we are ready to work with the new Prime Minister to improve our close relations.

“Britain has been one of Nigeria’s most reliable allies, especially in supporting the efforts of this administration to improve security and stamp out corruption and graft.

“As Mr Johnson steps into Mrs May’s shoes, we look forward to continuation of the good relationships that bind us together for many years.’’

President Buhari added that, “we value this relationship so deeply that, regardless of who is in charge, this relationship should survive the political changes in the UK.’’

The president praised the British democratic model, describing it as one of the most successful systems in the world, which has survived time.