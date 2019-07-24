Stop interfering in posting of Corps members, NYSC DG tells Nigerians, organisations

Related News

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged Nigerians and corporate bodies to stop interfering in the posting of corps members for primary assignments.

Mr Ibrahim gave the advice on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the sensitisation workshop on the NYSC Act at Rockview Hotel, Abuja.

“For the avoidance of doubt, corps members are assigned to serve in areas where their services are required in line with national needs, with priority given to rural transformation”, he said.

The director-general said the scheme recognised the need to enlighten Nigerians on the Act and the aspects of its operations.

According to Mr Ibrahim, the NYSC still faces some challenges which include the areas of the stakeholders’ obligations, non-compliance with regulations on mobilisation and exemption from service.

He reminded state and local governments of their obligations to the scheme, “especially with regards to the provision and maintenance of orientation camps, corps members’ lodges, other essential welfare facilities as well as office accommodation for the scheme.”

He appealed to state governments to make the necessary facilities available to ensure the comfort of the corps members deployed to their states.

He urged all participants of the opening to help spread the message of compliance with the Act’s provisions.

Speaking at the event, a former head of state and founding father of the NYSC, Yakubu Gowon said the workshop came at an appropriate time because some citizens are unaware of the vital provisions of the NYSC Act.

Mr Gowon, who was represented by the first Director-General of NYSC, Ahmadu Ali, recommended that the workshop should not be limited to Abuja alone.

“It should be taken to the grassroots, state and local governments, where the bulk of the stakeholders will be reached”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development, Olusade Adesola, also spoke about the condition of the facilities available to the corps members.

He said the dilapidated conditions of some of the orientation camps need to be rectified because they affect the security and welfare of corps members.

Mr Adesola said it is the responsibility of the state governments to maintain the orientation camps and advised that they see to it.

He spoke concerning the issue of Nigerians who fail to make themselves available for service, saying the provisions of the NYSC Act need to be implemented, including the strict sanctions for defaulters.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how an ex-minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, failed to participate in the NYSC scheme despite graduating from the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU) at age 25.

Despite obviously violating the law, Mr Shittu has yet to face any penalty from President Buhari for this offence which is punishable under the law with up to 12 months imprisonment.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how former Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun skipped the compulsory NYSC scheme but instead forged an exemption certificate many years after graduation.

The year-long service, organised by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), is compulsory for all Nigerians who graduate from universities or equivalent institutions at less than 30 years of age.

The exercise is a requirement for government and private-sector jobs in Nigeria.