Airport Security: FAAN urged to provide additional patrol vehicles

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been advised to provide additional security patrol vehicles at the airside of the Lagos airport.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Relations, of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Mr Adurogboye noted that the NCAA and Aviation Security personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will increase collaboration with all relevant agencies to strengthen security at the nation’s airports.

This is to forestall a repeat of the security breach that happened at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) last weekend, he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a man disrupted an Azman flight to Port Harcourt when he jumped atop the aircraft a few minutes before takeoff.

FAAN, in its reaction Friday evening, suspended officials who were on duty when the incident occurred, pending completion of the investigation into the regrettable security infringement.

The affected officers include the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku, and International Terminal Security Office, Oni Abiodun. Others are Head of Department, Domestic Terminal 2, Kenneth Okezie, and Head of Department, Domestic Terminal 1, Adebowale Ayodele.

The agency also detailed a General Manager, Anne Enyinnaya-Egbadon, to take charge of security at the airport.

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) division of the Lagos Police Command later identified the man as Usman Adamu from the neighbouring Republic of Niger.

The spokesperson for the Command, Joseph Alabi, said the Nigerien could neither speak nor understand the English Language.

On Tuesday, Mr Adurogboye noted that after a review of the preliminary report submitted by FAAN to the Authority and further investigation by NCAA, FAAN would need to beef up its operations.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant agencies will continue to work together towards ensuring adequate security at all the nation’s airports,” the statement highlighted.

