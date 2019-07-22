Teacher docked for caning, injuring student

Related News

Dare Olaleye, a 33-year-old secondary school teacher in Lagos, was on Monday arraigned at an Ogba Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly caning a 16-year-old Senior Secondary School student and badly injuring his right eye.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Olaleye, a resident of No. 22, Kokumo St., Counting Bus Stop, Ogba, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault.

According to the prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, the teacher committed the offence on March 29 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Camp David Academy located at No. 7, Bodunrin Caulcrick Close, Ogba, Lagos.

“The teacher was on duty supervising examinations at the school and had requested that the SS1 and SS2 students leave the hall before the commencement of their examination.

“The defendant alleged that the complainant, Daniel Agboola an SS1 student, had hit him while leaving the hall and Olaleye canned the student as punishment.

“While the teacher was caning Agboola, the cane hit him in his right eye, leading to a serious injury which required surgery,” Ms Emuerhi said.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Following the teacher’s arraignment, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat granted the teacher bail in the sum of N50,000 with a surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until October 21, for mention.

(NAN)