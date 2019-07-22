Babies show empathy as early as 6 months old – Research

Babies used to illustrate story
Babies used to illustrate story

Ben-Gurion University (BGU) on Monday said Israeli research proves that babies start to show empathy as early as six months old.

In a study conducted by BGU and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI), the joint team looked at empathic preferences in babies of about six months old to understand which situations it is expressed in, and which not.

The researchers first showed the babies two videos in which a square-shaped figure with eyes goes up a mountain and meets a round figure halfway up.

In one of the videos, the character was friendly and pleasant, and the two characters together returned to the bottom of the mountain and express a positive-neutral feeling.

In the second video, however, the round figure behaves like a bully and hits the square figure until it descends to the bottom of the mountain.

Then the square figure expresses distress through crying and squatting.

Next, the team let the babies choose between the two square figures in different colours.

More than 80 per cent of the babies chose the figure in distress and expressed an empathic preference for it.

Then, the babies were shown videos with the same characters, and only this time the babies did not see what led to the emotional expression of the characters.

In this case, the babies showed no preference for either character.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The findings, according to the researchers, mean that during the first year of life babies are already sensitive to the distress of others, and even make complex judgments about the context in which the distress is expressed.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.