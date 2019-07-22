Teacher docked for allegedly raping teenage student

School girls used to illustrate the story

A 28-year-old teacher, Idowu Daniel, was on Monday remanded in prison by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a 17-year-old secondary school student.

The Chief Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

Mrs Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The defendant, who lives at Abule-Egba area of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant on June 27 at 9.25 a.m. unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his student in the Biology Laboratory at Anastasia Comprehensive College, Abule-Egba, Ikeja.

“The teacher lured the student into the school’s Biology lab and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her, ‘’ the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

NAN reports that Section 137 prescribes 14 years imprisonment for rape if found guilty.

She adjourned the case until October 21.

(NAN)

