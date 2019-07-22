Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old stepdaughter remanded in prison

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 49-year-old stepfather, Micheal Akintayo, accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, be remanded in prison pending legal advice.

The magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of Mr Akintayo, remanded him in Kirikiri Prison and ordered that the case file be sent to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until October 21.

Earlier, the prosecuting officer, Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 2017 and April 2019, at his residence in Railway Compound, Ebute-meta.

Ms Emuerhi alleged that the defendant had been sexually assaulting his 13-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld) since 2017 by using his finger to penetrate into her private part.

She said that the last time the defendant abused her was sometime in May when he called her into his room and fingered her vagina.

“The victim lodged a complaint at the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and a petition was sent to the office of the commissioner of police for further investigation,” the prosecutor said.

According to Ms Emuerhi, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

