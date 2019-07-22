Data shows world experienced hottest June on record

NASA Data Shows Average July Temperatures Across Large Part Of The Globe To Top 90 Degrees By Year 2099 [Photo: CBS San Francisco]

Earth has just experienced the hottest June on record, according to data released by a U.S. agency.

The average global temperature in June increased by 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit, or by 0.95 degree Celsius, compared with the 20th-century average of 59.9 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 degrees Celsius).

These make it the hottest June in the 140-year record of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA global temperature record, released on Thursday showed that not only Europe has its warmest June on record, Africa, Hawaiian region and South America also have the highest June temperatures.

Many regions including South America, Eastern Asia and Western Canada have experienced their hottest first half of the year, according to the NOAA.

The agency also warned that Antarctic sea-ice coverage was brought to a new low by the high temperatures in June, which is the second month in a row.

The heatwave across European and American continents has been in the spotlight recently, as weather forecasts warned of extreme heat this week across North America and Europe.

(Xinhua//NAN)

