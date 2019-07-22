Again, APC condemns Assembly crises in Bauchi, Edo

The approved APC logo, released early Wednesday morning
The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the political actions of some members of houses of assembly in Bauchi State and Edo in the inauguration of the assemblies are undemocratic.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the party would never allow such developments again and the impunity the actors enjoyed.

He spoke to journalists in Abuja on Sunday night, noting that “it is a shame that APC controlled state would be involved in such acts with impunity.”

“I want to refocus the public through the media on what the issues are and there is one common issue for both Bauchi State and Edo — the improper inauguration of the houses of assembly.

“In Bauchi with 31 members of House of Assembly, no fewer than 11 members convened and purportedly inaugurated the House of Assembly; that is taking us back.

“In Edo, you have a situation where you have nine members, some of them in knickers, who convened and claimed to have inaugurated the House of Assembly’’.

He noted that APC ought to have dealt with issues in Bauchi State and Edo all together if not that Bauchi State is controlled by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

(NAN)

