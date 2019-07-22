NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains across Nigeria on Monday

Heavy rain fall used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Daily Trust]
Heavy rain fall used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit:

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery and rainy activities across the country for Monday.

NiMet`s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Yobe, Kano and Katsina states in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorm over Kano, Katsina, Potiskum, Damaturu, Dutse and Gusau later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 23 to 26 degree respectively.

“For Central States, there are prospects of thunderstorms over Jos, Gombe, Yola, Mambila Plateau and Bauchi during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms/rains are likely over Ilorin, Bida, Lafia and Abuja with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 degree Celsius and 18 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.“

The agency further forecast cloudy conditions over the Southern States with chances of rain over Warri, Benin and Asaba axis in the morning.

It said intermittent rains are anticipated over most places in the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.