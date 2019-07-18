NYSC to compensate families of corps members killed during service — Official

A cross-section of the NYSC Batch B Corp members during their closing ceremony at Wailo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Bauchi on Monday (13/8/18). 04366/14/8/2018/Deji Yake/JMH/HB/NAN
A cross-section of the NYSC Batch B Corp members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is set to compensate the families of two corps members who were killed at their places of primary assignment in Bayelsa State.

The Director of Corps Welfare and Inspectorate Department, Sanusi Abdulrasheed, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some hoodlums attacked the hostel given to some corps members by the proprietor of Victory International School, Swali Yenagoa in Bayelsa State where they were posted to, on March 20.

The attack led to the death of two corps members, Oluwatobiloba Popoola and George Onakpoma.

Four months after, the families of the victims said the NYSC and police have denied them the consolation of getting a clear picture of the incident.

Also, the only survivor of the attack, Gbenga Dada, who was earlier denied his April and May monthly allowances while in the hospital receiving treatment after being shot, has been paid.

This came a day after PREMIUM TIMES wrote on the plight of Mr Dada.

Speaking with our correspondent late Wednesday, Mr Abdulrasheed said the corps has begun the process to compensate the victims’ families.

“We have reached out to the family of the two victims. We have confirmed that they already submitted the victims’ death certificate to enable us to write our insurance company,” he said.

“Definitely, we are paying compensation. We have been in talks. We console them to be patient for a few months. The insurance company has been informed. It will only take a few months.”

When questioned about investigations on the attack, he said, “it is not the NYSC that will investigate the matter,” adding that the police has already waded into the matter.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the police spokesperson in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat, said the family of the victims will be updated after a proper investigation has been completed.

