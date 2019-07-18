Jailed ex-Vanguard accountant stole N41 million, not N3.1 million – EFCC

EFCC
EFCC

Contrary to its initial report, the anti-graft agency, EFCC, said the former Chief Accountant of Vanguard Newspaper sentenced to seven years imprisonment last week actually stole N40.66 million from the company.

The correction was seen in court documents sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The EFCC had earlier reported on Tuesday that Mr Abiodun was jailed for stealing N3.1 million. He was found guilty of an eight-count charge of conspiracy, and forgery.

Also sentenced by the court was the former circulation representative of the newspaper, Benin Office, Joseph Ezeobi, who got three years imprisonment over his involvement in the forgery.

Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye, however, sentenced the former Vanguard chief accountant to seven years imprisonment on one count. ”He is sentenced to seven years in prison each for counts two to eight,” the judge said in her judgment.

The accused, who had been on bail since the trial began, will serve their judgements afresh.

According to the document seen by this newspaper, the convict and his accomplice had on various dates illegally converted N4.52 million, N18 million, N18.14 million belonging to Vanguard.

“Abiodun and Ezeobi had on January 7, 2009, in Lagos, with intent to defraud the Complainant (Vanguard Media Limited), fraudulently converted N800,000 property of Vanguard Media Limited.

“Abiodun and Ezeobi had on November 21, 2007, in Lagos, with intent to defraud Vanguard Media Limited, conspired to forge a Wema Bank Plc deposit slip No. 0278679 purporting to be in the value of N740,000.00 dated November 21, 2007.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that immediately after the judgment, the former accountant and sales manager were taken to the Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Apapa, Lagos State, to serve their jail terms.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Mr Abiodun was first arraigned in November 2011. The trial lasted eight years.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.