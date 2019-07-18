Nigerian pilgrims begin movement from Madinah to Makkah, Thursday – NAHCON

HAJJ: Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. [Photo credit: PBS]
HAJJ: Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. [Photo credit: PBS]

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has contracted the transportation of 35,000 Nigerian pilgrims from Madinah to Makkah to a Madinah-based transport company, Hafil.

The commission’s coordinator for the 2019 Hajj in Madinah, Ahmed Maigari, announced this to journalists while inspecting the buses (Ankai 2019/2020 model) on Wednesday in Madinah.

He said the vehicles had all it takes to give the pilgrims the comfort they needed, adding that they contained refrigerator, wi-fi and toilets among other facilities.

Mr Maigari said the transportation would begin with 3,801 pilgrims from Katsina and Lagos States with a repeat on Friday with the two states.

Earlier, the manager, Madinah branch of the transporting company, Talal Sheriff, assured the commission that Hafil “is 100 per cent ready to convey the pilgrims to Makkah with all the comfort attached’’.

Later, Mr Maigari told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 9,735 pilgrims have so far been transported from Nigeria by air to Madinah as at Wednesday with Zamfara being the latest state to arrive in Madinah.

The transportation of pilgrims from Nigeria started with Katsina State on July 10.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.