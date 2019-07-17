NiMet predicts Thursday’s weather across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted
thunderstorms over most parts of the north and central states with chances of rains over the south for Thursday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Wednesday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Zaria of northern states in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms over the north-eastern parts with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central States, there are prospects of thunderstorms over Abuja, Kogi, Kwara and Kaduna in the morning hours.

”Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region with day and night temperatures of 27 to 31 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.”

According it, for southern states, cloudy conditions are anticipated with chances of rains over the south-east and coastal cities in the morning.
NiMet envisaged likely continuous rains over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 degree Celsius and 22 to 23 degree Celsius respectively.

(NAN)

