10,000 lawyers to attend NBA 59th Annual General Conference – President

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says more than 10,000 legal practitioners will attend its 59th Annual General Conference billed to hold from August 23 to 29 in Lagos.

The President of NBA, Paul Usoro, made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Theme of the 2019 Conference is “Facing the Future”.

Mr Usoro said the conference would focus on Code of Conduct Tribunal; Clash of Judicial and Executive Powers, Capacity Building in Oil and Gas Industry, Social Media Culture; Liability and Professional Ethics, and Domestic Policy Change.

Others are: Redying Your Practice to Tap the Opportunities, Digital Trade in Legal Services, Next Generation Lawyers, leveraging Technology in Practice, Threats, among others.

He said Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammd, would be in attendance.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Technical Committee of the Conference Planning (TCCP), Gbenga Oyebode, said the training of lawyers in the new world would be a major focus.

He said about 10,000 lawyers have registered for the conference, while the NBA was looking forward to a benchmark of about 12,000 legal practitioners.

Mr Oyebode said there would be a session for the physically challenged lawyers, adding that there would be 34 sessions that would be handled by erudite legal practitioners.

(NAN)