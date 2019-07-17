Customs intercepts ambulance carrying cartons of Tramadol

Customs officials intercepted Tramadol in an Ambulance
Customs officials intercepted Tramadol in an Ambulance

The Nigeria Customs Command in Apapa, Lagos, has intercepted an ambulance carrying 10 cartons of 225 milligrammes of Tramadol.

The drugs, valued at almost N3 million, were allegedly pilfered from an undeclared 40-foot container domiciled in the Apapa port, the Customs said on Wednesday.

The ambulance with registration number, LND 605 XW, was intercepted inside the port as its contents were being taken to an undisclosed destination.

Upon arrest and investigation, the 40-foot container, imported from India, was found with 211 cartons of the drugs still missing.

Mohammed Abba-Kura, the Customs Area Controller, Apapa Command, said the ambulance was intercepted at 11 p.m. on Friday.

He said the container was undeclared among those shipped into the country and investigation revealed that the original seal on the container had been broken and replaced with another.

Two staff of Medbury Medical Services, Michael Ajibade (driver) and Olatunde Emmanuel (escort) of the ambulance bus, have been arrested in connection to the seized drugs and more people will be quizzed to unravel perpetrators, the Customs said.

“Physical examination further revealed that 211 cartons of the drugs were missing from the container,” Mr Abba-Kura.

“The duty paid value of these stolen drugs stands at N59,378,332.09.

Customs officials intercepted Tramadol in an Ambulance

“Ordinarily, nobody would suspect that such an act can be committed by supposed stakeholders that ought to be collaborating with the service to rid the nation of these harmful drugs.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

“So far, preliminary investigation has commenced, and we are currently working hard to ascertain the level of involvement of other members of staff of the AP Moller Terminals (terminal operator) with a view to getting to the root of this unfortunate incident.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.