Gbajabiamila’s appointment tears Southeast APC apart

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila’s choice of former Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Anayo Nnebe, as Special Assistant on Political Matters is threatening the unity of his party in the Southeast region.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State, the Conference of Southeast APC Publicity Secretaries, and the Southeast APC Young Progressives Forum have all condemned the choice, calling for Mr Nnebe’s replacement.

Mr Gbajabiamila on Tuesday announced the former member representing Awka North and South federal constituency in Anambra State, Mr Nnebe, as one of his aides from Southeast.

But in separate reactions on Wednesday, the party and other bodies described the appointment as a big slap on the face of APC.

They stated that Mr Nnebe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) fought APC and called their members all sorts of names during the elections.

Those who signed the statement from the Southeast forum of publicity secretaries of APC are Kate Offor (Enugu ), Nwoba Chika Nwoba (Ebonyi) and Benedict Godwin (Abia).

Pascal Otimkpu spoke on behalf of Southeast APC Young Progressives Forum, Secretary of APC in Anambra State, Chukwuma Agufugo, spoke for his party, while Madukaife Okelo spoke for Conference of Southeast Publicity secretaries.

For Mr Otimkpu and his APC Young Progressive Forum, it was not about appointment but agenda.

“You cannot drive an agenda with people who do not believe in it, Nnebe and his cohorts have never and will never believe in our party agenda,” he argued.

The APC, through its state secretary, Chukwuma Agufugo, said the party has competent, well-qualified and mature persons in the party to function in any position, adding that the choice of an APGA member was wrong and should be withdrawn.

The party’s decision was taken in Awka after an emergency meeting by its State Working Committee.

They said: “We reject the appointment of Hon. Anayo Nnebe as Special Assistant ( South East) to the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

”Nnebe is a die-hard opposition to APC in Anambra State, the South East Zone and Nigeria in general. He is instrumental to APC seat of Awka Federal Constituency eluding our party, even though he lost also.

“Political positions in the ruling party should not serve to rehabilitate oppositions who cause damage to our party’s fortunes”

“The Senate President made a similar error and promptly corrected it when issues were raised and there ought to be enough deterrent flowing from there”

“We have nothing against Rt. Hon Nnebe but our zonal caucus has to grow and it is not by appointing PDP men in APGA clothing, to the detriment of the long-suffering members of APC.

“We have in the past witnessed all manner of flirtation between our structures outside the South East and the very persons who constitute opposition to us in the zone.

“We dissociate ourselves from this appointment and urge South-East APC to rise in justifiable protest against this unjustifiable action and we will not relent in fighting this injustice.”