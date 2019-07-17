Assault: Ad-Hoc committee demands extension of time to present Elisha Abbo report

Related News

The Senate ad-hoc committee investigating the assault incident by Elisha Abbo, a Peoples Democratic Party senator, has demanded for extension of time to submit its report.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had set up the committee on July 3 to investigate the incident. The committee was given two weeks to present its report and findings. It was expected to present its report this week.

However, the chairman of the committee, Sam Egwu, asked that the Senate extends the time initially given.

He explained that all the parties involved including the said senator, the Commissioner of Police, as well as counsel to the victim, appeared before the committee but refused to give details of the incident on the excuse that the matter was already in court.

“We set out to do the investigation and in the course of that, we invited all the people that are involved. We invited our colleague and he made it clear to us that he was invited by the police and the case is already in court and therefore, it is subjudice…,” he said.

He, thereafter, asked that the committee be given more time.

When asked how much time the committee required, Mr Egwu said, “because it is subjudice, we want to wait until the court has taken their decision.”

His request was, however, rejected by the senate president.

“It is not our concern. We are not investigating criminal activities. We are investigating misconduct. The senate is not investigating what the police is investigating.

“We can give you more time but we can’t stop our activities because the matter is in court,” he said.

The committee was then given one more week to submit its report and findings.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Abbo was caught on camera assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The senator, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District, descended on the woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the senator had accused of insulting him. He said the shop owner called him “a drunk.”

The incident occurred on May 11 — nearly three months after Mr Abbo became a senator-elect and a month before he was sworn in on June 11.

The attack happened as an armed mobile police officer looked on, and instead, made attempts to arrest the victim.

The Senate’s decision to set up the committee was a sequel to a point of order raised by Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central).