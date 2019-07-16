Court jails ex-Vanguard accountant, ex-circulation manager for theft

VANGUARD-NEWSPAPER
Front page of the VANGUARD Newspaper used to illustrate the storty. [Photo credit: Nairaland]

A Lagos High Court has sentenced a former chief accountant of Vanguard Newspapers, Bhadmus Abiodun, to seven years imprisonment for fraud.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tony Orilade, on Tuesday, Mr Abiodun was charged before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing of about N3.1 million belonging to his employer.

The commission said the court also sentenced a former circulation representative of the newspaper, Benin Office, Joseph Ezeobi, to three years imprisonment over his involvement in the forgery.

According to the statement, Mr Abiodun committed the crime between January 9, 2006, and January 4, 2008.

The EFCC said the offences are contrary to Sections 390 (7), 467 (2)(i) and 516 of the Criminal Code Law of Lagos State 2003.

Court Session

The prosecution counsel, Abba Mohammed, told the court that Mr Abiodun committed the offence in collaboration with the Vanguard Media Representative for Onitsha, Samuel Ogbole.

”But Mr Ogbole was said to have absconded when bail was granted to the duo by the court after their arraignment. He is still at large,” he said.

Mr Mohammed further informed the court that the convict and his accomplice had on various dates, illegally converted N400, 000, N2.5million and N120, 000 belonging to the Vanguard.

“On January 16, 2007, the duo conspired to and forged a Wema Bank deposit slip with No. 7125699 purporting to be the value of N225, 165.

“On May 30, 2007, the men conspired and forged a Wema Bank deposit slip with No. 3270712 purporting to be the value of N256, 850,” Mr Mohammed said.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Ruling

Justice Ipaye, however, ruled that the money the duo kept for themselves belongs to Vanguard newspaper.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to seven years in prison on count one. He is sentenced to seven years in prison each for counts two to eight,” the judge said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.