Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP witness accuses INEC official of receiving $10,000 bribe

and
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu speaking during the formal opening of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections Result Collation Centre, in Abuja on Sunday (24/2/19). 01726/24/2/2019/BJO/NAN
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

A witness for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Abubakar Kaura, was paid $10,000 to rig the 2019 elections.

The witness, Likita Aliyu, made the allegation at Tuesday’s hearing of the election petition brought by the PDP at the presidential election tribunal in Abuja.

Mr Aliyu was a ward collation officer for the petitioners during the disputed election in Nasarawa State.

The witness added that he saw the money with Mr Kaura when he personally went to investigate the alleged bribe.
He did not state what Mr Kaura’s role was during the election.

According to Mr Aliyu, he succeeded in going round 23 of the 24 polling units in his ward, before the end of the February 23 election.

Mr Aliyu also said he reported the matter to the police, who transferred the case to the state criminal investigation bureau.

The PDP witness, however, added during further cross-examination that he was not aware if anyone was ever prosecuted as a result of the allegation.

In a similar testimony, another PDP witness, Taimako Sunday, said INEC officials rejected a lot of results in arrears known as PDP strongholds.

The testimonies of the witnesses were meant to prove the PDP’s allegation that INEC connived with the APC to rig the 2019 elections.

The petitioners named INEC as the first respondents in their complaint with President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC as second and third respondents, respectively.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The PDP had argued that its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the elections but was cheated by the respondents who declared Mr Buhari winner.

Mr Buhari was declared the winner of the election with 15,191,847 votes.

Mr Abubakar, his closest challenger, polled 11,262,978 votes according to the declared results.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.