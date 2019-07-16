Court remands housewife for allegedly seducing friend’s husband

The Sharia Court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Tuesday, remanded a housewife, Adama Arabi, who was dragged to the court for allegedly seducing her friend’s husband.
Mrs Arabi of Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna, is also being charged for trespass.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, ordered that the woman be remanded until she perfected her bail conditions.

The judge ordered her to bring a surety who would deposit N100,000 with the court and ensure that she appears in court on the next adjourned date.

He adjourned the case till July 25, for further hearing.

Mr Nasir warned both parties to desist from any form of communication that would trigger chaos between them.

Earlier, Musbahu Mustapha, counsel to the complainant, Fatima Sulaiman, a businesswoman who resides at Malali, Kaduna, told the court that both parties were friends who discuss their marital problems with each other.

“The defendant is taking advantage of the trust between her and my client, she always goes to my client’s house dressed seductively and my client feels free and reveals everything bothering her marriage to her.

“Fatima has a shop at Malali, Kaduna, the defendant goes there uninvited to seduce her husband who sometimes stays at the shop. We have witnesses to testify on this,” he said.

“After all efforts of the defendant to gain access into the heart of my client’s husband, Sulaiman Jere, failed, she began to spread rumours that my client’s husband usually meets her to calm her down and that he loves her.

“This act contravenes section 174, 373, 158 and 232 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2002.

“We are praying to the court to proffer appropriate sanction to the defendant for threatening my client and for betraying the trust between them,” the counsel added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused, who was not represented by a counsel, denied all charges against her.

(NAN)

