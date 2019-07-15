Suicide suspected as Uniben student dies after fall from faculty building

UniBen main gate
UniBen main gate

In what authorities suspect might be suicide, a student of the University of Benin (Uniben) has reportedly died after he fell down from stairs of the Faculty of Arts.

Ephraim Imaghodora, a final year student of the Department of Actuarial Science, was believed to be battling with academic issues.

Michael Osasuyi, Public Relations Officer of Uniben, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, on Monday.

“It is unfortunate that something like this has happened in the University.

“We feel so pained to hear the news that a student fell from the second floor of the faculty building”.

“The parents have been informed, and the university is trying to unravel the mystery behind the incident and ascertain if it was actually a suicide attempt.

“There are many accounts of the incident, but the university, with the help of the police, will find out what actually happened.

“The school has frowned against suicide attempt by students; no condition is worth committing suicide.

“Information reaching us was that the student was spilling, had two carry-over papers to write. He was supposed to write one on the fateful day.

“It may not be the issue of carry-over because they are many spillover students too,’’ Mr Osasuyi said.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

He assured the public that the police would investigate thoroughly, with a view to unravelling the cause of Mr Imaghodora’s death.

The PRO advised students to always seek help by visiting the university’s counselling unit; saying there was always a solution to every problem.

He also advised parents and guardians to always give a listening ear to their children and wards who might be needing direction and a confidante when faced with difficult situations.

NAN recalls that a student of the university, Christabel Buoro, 21, of the Medical Laboratory Science Department, committed suicide four weeks ago at a students’ community hostel behind the main campus.

Reports had it that Ms Buoro mixed sniper, a popular insecticide, with a bottle of soft drink, which she allegedly drank.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.