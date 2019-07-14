Expect more rains on Monday, NiMet tells Nigerians

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of increased rainfall and thundery activities within the country on Monday.

NiMet’s weather output on Sunday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa and other northern states in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorm/ rain over most part sof the region in the day with day and night temperatures of 29 to 31degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For central states, thunderstorms/ rain are anticipated over the region in the morning hours.

”There are possibilities of thunderstorm/rains over Abuja, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and Bauchi state during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Day and night temperature are expected to be 25 to 30 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celcius respectively, except for Jos 25/11oC,” NiMet said.

The agency envisaged intermittent/ moderate rains over most places in southern states throughout the period of forecast.

According to NiMet, day and night temperatures of the region are to be 27 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to24 degree Celsius respectively.

