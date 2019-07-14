Expect more rains on Monday, NiMet tells Nigerians

Rains
Rainfall [Photo: Vanguard News]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of increased rainfall and thundery activities within the country on Monday.

NiMet’s weather output on Sunday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa and other northern states in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorm/ rain over most part sof the region in the day with day and night temperatures of 29 to 31degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For central states, thunderstorms/ rain are anticipated over the region in the morning hours.

”There are possibilities of thunderstorm/rains over Abuja, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and Bauchi state during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Day and night temperature are expected to be 25 to 30 degree Celsius and 22 to 24 degree Celcius respectively, except for Jos 25/11oC,” NiMet said.

The agency envisaged intermittent/ moderate rains over most places in southern states throughout the period of forecast.

According to NiMet, day and night temperatures of the region are to be 27 to 30 degree Celsius and 21 to24 degree Celsius respectively.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.