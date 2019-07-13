Three Nigerians among 100 journalists selected for Future News conference

Related News

Three Nigerian journalists – Gabriel Ogunjobi, Daniel Whyte and Shola Lawal – have been shortlisted for the 2019 edition of the Future News Worldwide conference.

Messrs Ogunjobi and Whyte are freelance journalists whose works have been published on PREMIUM TIMES. (www.premiumtimesng.com)

Mr Whyte, a final year student of Federal University of Oye, Ekiti, is one of the participants of the campus project of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) (www.ptcij.org)

Miss Lawal is a freelance journalist and filmmaker covering social justice and environmental issues across West Africa.

The conference, hosting 100 journalists across the globe, was organised by the British Council and will take place on 16 and 17 July at Reuters UK headquarters in Canary Wharf, London.

According to the organisers, the participants will receive exclusive coaching from world-leading editors, broadcasters, writers and reporters, and see how publishers around the world are using technology to find stories and bring them to life like never before.

“The programme centres around a two-day conference in London, with English as the working language. The conference offers aspiring young journalists opportunities to develop practical and editorial skills and hear directly from some of the world’s most high-profile industry leaders, with a mixture of talks, interactive panel sessions, workshops and hands-on experiences.”

“The aim is to support young people to develop a wide range of journalism skills and to establish the UK as a global leader in the nurturing of young journalists and media figures.”

However, after the conference, delegates will be part of a year-round global alumni network, helping them to engage with one another, implement their learning and continue their professional development.

Ahead of their departure to London, the delegates, who spoke with this Newspaper, expressed optimism and their views on how the conference will contribute to good Journalism in Nigeria.

“Now, I am optimistic to maximise all that will be learnt to produce in-depth investigations to our storytelling such that will straighten our crooked paths in this profession and down to every facet of the country,” Mr Ogunjobi told this reporter.

“I think I will be better equipped to contribute to the fight against fake news in Nigeria as well as give a quality reportage of the underreported travails of victims of crises, insurgency among others prevalent in Nigeria,” Mr Whyte stated.

According to Miss Lawal, the lineup of workshops for this edition speaks to the commitment of the British Council to improving journalism around the world.

“We will be trained in areas of trauma reporting and open source investigative journalism, for example. These skills are especially useful to me. My reporting focuses on conflict and fake news. I really look forward to honing my investigative and conflict reporting skills. I’m eager for my work to reflect the learnings at #FNW19,” she said.